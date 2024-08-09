Transfer Talk: Man United want swoop of De Ligt, Mazraoui

Herc Gomez thinks that Mauricio Pochettino "ticks a lot of boxes" as the former Chelsea boss becomes the latest name to be linked with the USMNT vacancy. (1:56)

TOP STORY: Man United looking at De Ligt, Mazraoui

Manchester United are aiming to complete a double swoop of Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Progress is reported to have been made regarding moves for both as negotiations continue, amid the belief that the Bundesliga club is open to offloading the pair before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils' need for a centre-back became more urgent recently with new signing Leny Yoro expected to be out for three months, and it looks as though the 24-year-old De Ligt has been moved to the top of their shortlist.

Manager Erik ten Hag is also believed to be looking to part ways with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and he could be directly replaced by 26-year-old Morocco international Mazraoui, who has also been linked with West Ham United.

Should moves be secured for both De Ligt and Mazraoui, they would be Manchester United's third and fourth signings of the summer.

Manchester United are linked with a move for both Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are optimistic regarding a potential deal for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, reports Sport. Despite suggestions that their move for Dani Olmo may mean they aren't able to land Williams, it is believed that talks are still ongoing between both clubs, with the 22-year-old Spain international still firmly on the Blaugrana's radar.

- Real Sociedad are working hard in an attempt to keep two key midfielders at the club, according to Noticias de Gipuzkoa. Both Martín Zubimendi, 25, and Mikel Merino, 28, have attracted interest from the Premier League of late, but the LaLiga club are hopeful they can persuade them to stay by handing them new contracts that would make them the two highest earners in the squad.

- A loan move for Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha is being explored by Leicester City, reports the Athletic. The Turkish Super Lig side are reported to be open to parting ways with the 31-year-old this summer after he lost his place in the starting lineup, and he is prioritising a return to the Premier League. He has also recently been linked with Crystal Palace.

- Ajax winger Carlos Forbs has been identified as a replacement for Pedro Neto by Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old is believed to be one of the first names on the shortlist of the Wolves hierarchy, though they are expected to explore multiple options as they look to replace one of their key players. Neto, who is reportedly close to completing a move to Chelsea, contributed to 11 goals in 20 Premier League matches last season.

- Active talks are ongoing between West Ham United and Manchester United over a move for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Hammers are reported to remain keen on the 26-year-old, who could be their next priority after they finalise a deal for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. Wan-Bissaka made 29 appearances across all competitions last season.