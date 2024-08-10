Transfer Talk: Chelsea drop Chalobah, Lukaku to U21s squad

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea isolate trio ahead of moves

Trevoh Chalobah, Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja are all training with Chelsea's under-21 team, reports the Telegraph, with the Blues urgently trying to find the trio new clubs.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have both been linked with a move for 25-year-old centre-back Chalobah, while Lukaku has reportedly been lined up as Victor Osimhen's replacement at Napoli should the Nigeria star make his much-anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain. Albania international Broja, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, has also been frozen out of Chelsea's first-team squad in clear sign that he is not part of new manager Enzo Maresca's plans.

The decision to isolate the trio has been brought on with the club under significant pressure to reduce its wage bill. Aaron Anselmino joined Chelsea from Boca Juniors last Thursday, becoming the Blues' eighth signing of the summer, and adding to what was already an oversized squad.

The report suggests that any further incomings -- Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto are also believed to be on Chelsea's radar -- will only be made if the likes of Chalobah, Lukaku and Broja, among others, are first moved on.

Trevoh Chalobah, left, and Romelu Lukaku, right, do not appear to have a future at Chelsea. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move for winger Kingsley Coman, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. PSG are reported to be the "most concrete option" for the 28-year-old, and the Bundesliga club would be open to allowing him to go permanently or on loan. Manchester City aren't believed to be in the race for Coman, despite reports.

- Barcelona have set a deadline to get a deal secured for Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana want to sign the 22-year-old before Aug. 24, and it is reported that they will move on to other options if a full agreement isn't reached by then. A release clause in Williams' contract allows him to be signed for £49 million.

- Fiorentina are prepared to accept a €30m approach for winger Nico Gonzalez, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Juventus are believed to be ready to accelerate their pursuit of the 26-year-old, with new Bianconeri manager Thiago Motta hopeful of including him for the first Serie A match on Aug. 19 against Como. Gonzalez has previously been linked with clubs in the Premier League.

- An offer worth €23m from Atalanta for midfielder Matt O'Riley is set to be rejected by Celtic, according to Relevo's Matte Moretto. It is reported that a €28m proposal will be required to land the 23-year-old, but the Serie A side could face competition with multiple clubs said to be interested in him, including Brighton & Hove Albion.