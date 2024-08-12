Transfer Talk: Arsenal circle as Zubimendi rejects Liverpool

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Zubimendi turns down Liverpool

Real Sociedad midfielder and rumoured Arsenal target Martín Zubimendi has rejected an approach from Liverpool, according to Relevo.

The report reveals that while Liverpool were willing to match Zubimendi's €60 million release clause, a move is unlikely to materialise after the Spain international failed to agree terms with the Premier League giants.

Liverpool have been keen to add to their options in the middle of the park, with new manager Arne Slot trialing Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai as defensive midfielders during preseason. Zubimendi, however, was reportedly the Reds' preferred option to take over that role.

After losing Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid earlier in the window, La Real did not want to see any more key players depart the club and, for now, their wish looks to have been satisfied. Arsenal, however, also have been strongly linked with a move for Zubimendi, and the LALIGA side will no doubt be fending off more interest in their talisman right up until Deadline Day.

Spain star Martín Zubimendi has reportedly rejected an approach from Liverpool. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea have made progress in securing a deal for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, per TeamTalk. It is reported that the Nigeria international remains Chelsea's primary target for the remainder of the transfer window, with talks between Napoli and the Blues ongoing. Chelsea will likely include two players in the deal, with either Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah or Cesare Casadei joining forward Romelu Lukaku in the possible switch.

- Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Fulham are all chasing a deal for the aforementioned Chelsea defender Chalobah, suggests Football Insider. The 25-year-old has been identified by Chelsea as a player who can leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window, with Chalobah not training with the first team as the Blues look to offload him.

- AFC Bournemouth have identified Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah as a potential replacement for Dominic Solanke, reveals Fabrizio Romano. Following Solanke's move to Spurs, Bournemouth are desperate to add to their forward options to replace the 26-year-old. It is reported that talks have taken place after Marseille's move for Nketiah fell through. Arsenal are understood to be open to parting ways with the 25-year-old, who is reportedly keen to secure regular first-team football.

- Newcastle United have made a third approach for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, reports Sky Sports' Keith Downie. The England international is valued at £65 million, with Newcastle's approach understood to be in the region of £50 million. However, the Magpies are looking for Palace to compromise as the transfer window ticks into its final weeks.

- Charlotte FC are attempting to strike a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almirón, per Fabrizio Romano. However, it is reported that a deal will not be easy to reach -- and time is not on their side, with just two days remaining of the MLS transfer window.