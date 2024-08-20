Check out the numbers behind Manchester City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw taking home PFA Player of the Year awards. (1:26)

Phil Foden has completed an individual award double by being named as the 2024 Professional Football Association (PFA) Player's Player of the Year -- three months after winning the FWA Footballer of the Year award following Manchester City's fourth successive Premier League title.

Foden, 24, has become the fourth City player in five years to be voted as Player of the Year by his fellow professionals, with Kevin De Bruyne (2020, 2021) and Erling Haaland (2023) both winning the award in recent years.

The England forward, who had previously won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022, received the Player's Player of the Year trophy at the PFA's Awards dinner in Manchester on Tuesday.

Manchester City women's team forward Khadija Shaw claimed the Women's Player's Player of the Year crown after topping the WSL scoring charts with 21 goals last season -- eight goals clear of closest challengers Lauren James and Elisabeth Terland.

Like Foden, Jamaica international Shaw also won the FWA (Football Writers' Association) award as Women's Footballer of the Year at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer was announced as the winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year award after scoring 27 goals and registering 15 assists in all competitions in his first season at Stamford Bridge following a £40 million ($52m) transfer from City last August.

The 22-year-old also broke into the England squad last season and ended the campaign by scoring in the Euro 2024 Final defeat against Spain in Berlin in July.

Manchester United women's team midfielder Grace Clinton was named the Women's Young Player of the Year following a successful campaign on loan at Tottenham last season.