Chelsea's new manager Sonia Bompastor has said the club has the infrastructure to win the Champions League, the only trophy they were unable to lift during Emma Hayes' tenure.

Former manager Hayes failed to win the coveted continental trophy during her 12-year tenure with the club, losing 4-0 to Barcelona in the final in 2021 and in a tightly contested semifinal last term.

Bompastor won the Champions League with Lyon as manger in 2021-22 and won the tournament twice as a player.

"From the club you can just feel there is a lot of ambitions," she said in her first news conference since taking charge of the west London club.

"Every trophy is very important but the Champions League is a special one. At the moment the club had success in the past but maybe this is the one that's missing.

"When I had the meeting with sporting directors I said it was something special to win. I had the incredible chance to win it as a player and a manager. I think we have all the infrastructure to win it."

Sonia Bompastor in Chelsea training last week. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Bompastor has spent her entire managerial career with eight-time Champions League winners Lyon on top of the six years she spent as a player there.

The move to Chelsea marks the biggest change of her professional life as she takes over the seven-time Women's Super League (WSL) winners.

Bompastor said she believes she can build on Hayes' legacy, even with the now United States women's national team coach having closed out her Chelsea tenure with a fifth successive WSL title.

"I mean, I'm used to that being a former player and manager at Lyon," Bompastor said.

"Emma did a really great job, I just want to build on her legacy. I feel such a lucky manager to have this opportunity after Emma and to show who I am as a manager and a person.

"The pressure is something I really like because it makes me better. I will try really hard to make sure I support them, make this club successful. I already told everyone I am here to win every single title and every single game -- that is why I came."