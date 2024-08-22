With Josh Sargent and Luca De La Torre linked to moves to MLS, Herc Gomez assesses if this could impact their aspirations to play for the USMNT. (3:45)

Open Extended Reactions

United States international midfielder Tanner Tessmann is on the verge on signing for French club Lyon, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Tessmann, 22, has one year left on his contract with Serie A club Venezia, but has agreed personal terms over a five-year deal with Lyon, owned by American billionaire John Textor.

The former FC Dallas player, who captained the U.S. men's team at the Paris Olympics earlier this month, wants to join the Ligue 1 club, a source said.

Lyon and Venezia are currently negotiating over the transfer fee for the player, with Lyon hoping to seal a deal for around €5 million ($5.6 million). Venezia, who signed Tessmann for €3.6 million ($4 million) in the summer 2021, want €7 million ($7.8 million), according to a source.

Lyon, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season to qualify for the Europa League, were looking for a defensive midfielder who is young, good on the ball and strong physically and Tessmann ticks all these boxes. He would be a Textor signing but his profile has been validated by the Lyon manager Pierre Sage.

Tessmann's signing looks set to go ahead, despite the club having assured Ligue 1's financial authority that they would accumulate €100 million ($111 million) in sales this summer in order to avoid any further restrictions from the league's financial watchdog.

Tessmann made 20 Serie A appearances for Venezia before their relegation to Serie B at the end of the 2021-22 season. He was a key contributor as the club were promoted back to Italy's top division last season, missing just one game while contributing seven goals and three assists.

He has made two appearances for the senior U.S. men's national team, making his debut in January 2021.