United States midfielder Weston McKennie has signed a new contract with Juventus through 2026, the club announced on Friday.

McKennie's contract was set to expire in June 2025 and he had been linked with a move away from the Serie A giants this summer. There had been interest in the player from the Bundesliga, Premier League and from Fiorentina, a source told ESPN, but after a turbulent summer, he has extended his contract at Juventus.

McKennie, 25, found himself left out of Juventus' squad for their final two preseason matches. McKennie, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and winger Federico Chiesa were all exiled with manager Thiago Motta saying "[those players] have to find a new solution and new club as soon as possible."

Szczęsny has since left the club after coming to a mutual agreement with Juventus to terminate his contract, while Chiesa is still out of the squad and has been linked with Barcelona in recent days. But McKennie returned to first-team training at the end of last week.

Weston McKennie in Juventus training on Thursday. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

"First of all, McKennie is a useful and functional player for our needs," Motta told a news conference on Aug. 18. McKennie was an unused substitute for Juventus' 3-0 win against Como on Monday, the first game of their Serie A campaign.

This extension takes him through to the 2026 men's World Cup, which is going to be held in the U.S, Canada and Mexico.

McKennie started all three of the USMNT's Copa América group stage games having featured in 34 Serie A matches for Juventus last season.