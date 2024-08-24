Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has said she is happy with her squad but is open to adding more players before the transfer window closes, ahead of what she hopes will be another title-winning campaign for the reigning Women's Super League (WSL) champions.

The former Lyon head coach begins her first season in England on Sept. 20 against Aston Villa.

Bompastor has already introduced several new faces to the squad, including Lucy Bronze, Sandy Baltimore, Oriane Jean-Francious, and Louna Ribadeira. The transfer window remains open until Sept. 13.

Bompastor told ESPN that she is close to having her final squad ahead of her first season in charge of Chelsea.

"The transfer window is still open, and we are thinking about the squad if we have maybe one or two more opportunities," Bompastor said.

"This is the way it works. At the moment, I'm really happy with the squad. We also have young players in the squad, some of them will be on loan for next season. We are still working on the process and looking for everything."

Defending WSL champions Chelsea are on a preseason tour in the United States to prepare ahead of their bid for a possible eighth title overall.

They beat NWSL side NY/NJ Gotham FC 3-1 and face Arsenal in Washington DC on Sunday.

Bompastor revealed how vital the preseason tour has been for the club as they team undergo a transition under the new coaching staff.

"I mean preseason is really important because it's how I can make sure my players understand my game model," she said.

"Also the way and the style I want to play on the field. It's not about me, but it's about the players, how they can understand what I'm expecting from them. Having all these games, it'll be good for us to work on our chemistry as a team but also as individually.

"So I think that it's good to have all these friendly games, and it'll prepare us in a good way to go through the season. We have been enjoying the preseason, all these friendly games, but I can't wait to start the competition."

Sonia Bompastor is preparing for her first season as Chelsea manager. Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Reflecting on the win over Gotham, Bompastor said she was happy with the performance but admitted there are still areas for improvement ahead of the start of the new season.

The atmosphere of the large Chelsea contingent in the stands also came as a welcome surprise to the manager.

"It's always good to come abroad and have the opportunity to play against teams we are not used to," she said.

"That's a different style of playing. We really enjoy to play against Gotham because I think they have a good team and especially the first game in preseason, we played in a stadium where the atmosphere was great, we could feel the Chelsea fans supporting us and they were loud.

"The first game was really good. That's a good way to start as well. But we still have some room for improvement, but that's a good base for us coming here in the U.S., having the opportunity to play against Arsenal.

"The rivalry between both clubs in England is important. But it's a friendly game on Sunday. We still have the opportunity to keep building from the game against Gotham and this is what we want."

Bompastor won the Champions League with Lyon both as a player and as a manager. However, it was the one trophy that eluded former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes during her tenure.

"They were really close last season and most of the work they have been doing really well. Chelsea already has a lot of success; Emma's legacy is such a great legacy; she just left the club in a good way," Bompastor said of her desire to win the Champions League with her new club.

"So now, for me, it's making sure we go from that base, and I hope I would be the one who will be able to help the team to make the next step. It's such small details, very important details. But working together, making sure our game fits with the team, the players understand the expectations and having this winning mentality.

"Chelsea was really close, and I hope with me, all the staff and the players, we will go to the next level and to the Champions League final, and I hope we will make it."