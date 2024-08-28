Luis Garcia reacts to Dani Olmo's debut with Barcelona, in which Olmo scored the winning goal for the club. (1:18)

In celebration of the 125th anniversary of FC Barcelona, jewelry and watch company Jacob & Co. created a custom Epic X Tourbillon timepiece in collaboration with the club.

The 44-millimeter, 18k rose gold watch is limited to just 125 pieces as a tribute to 125 years of club history. It is the first timepiece designed with the Spanish giants' official logo and branding elements, according to Jacob & Co.

"This watch is more than a collector's item; it's a celebration of the values that have driven FC Barcelona to greatness for over a century," the company wrote on Instagram.

Barcelona's red, blue and yellow colors are prominent throughout the piece, featuring a blue strap, rose gold case and red rubber ring that protects the case.

The club's crest is on the dial next to inscriptions that read "FC Barcelona" and "125 Years" with "1899" and "2024," to mark the club's founding year and current date. Alongside those details is a one-minute tourbillon, set against blue and garnet. "Barca," which the club is often referred as, appears on the caseback.

Jacob & Co. has been active in the soccer space before, notably collaborating on custom watches for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The launch of the timepiece coincided with Barcelona's third match of the La Liga season, a 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano.