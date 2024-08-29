Open Extended Reactions

Rebecca Welch was the first woman to referee Premier League and EFL matches. Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images

Rebecca Welch announced her retirement from refereeing on Thursday to take up a role with the PGMOL.

Welch is seen as a trailblazer after becoming the first woman to referee a Premier League match in 2023, having also made history by being the first woman to take charge of a game in the English Football League in 2021.

In March, it was announced she would be inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the support, guidance and opportunities I've been given during an unforgettable time on the field," Welch said.

"I've loved working alongside some great people and officials from all over the world -- refereeing has given me so much including many amazing memories and I hope to continue to see more youngsters take advantage of the growing opportunities which are there for everyone."

Welch will now move into a management role with the PGMOL and lead the Select Group Women's Professional Game.

"Rebecca has been a pioneering figure within refereeing, consistently breaking barriers and achieving great things in England while she has also done us proud on the international stage when representing PGMOL and The FA at major tournaments, including the recent Olympics," PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb said.

"We're thrilled to have her as part of our team of support staff and we're confident that her contributions will be continue to be hugely significant."