Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens explain the strengths and weaknesses Mauricio Pochettino will bring to the USMNT's manager role. (2:24)

Gab & Juls talk pros and cons of Pochettino for the USMNT (2:24)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Winger Gio Reyna will miss United States friendlies against Canada and New Zealand because of a strained left groin and was replaced on the roster Thursday by Cade Cowell.

The injury is the latest setback for Reyna, who played just 280 league minutes for Borussia Dortmund in the first half of last season and 235 for Nottingham Forest following a Jan. 31 loan. He played just 10 minutes during Dortmund's first two Bundesliga games this season.

Reyna, 21, has eight goals in 31 international appearances. He is a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna.

Cowell, 20, plays for Mexican club Chivas and has one goal in eight international appearances.

The U.S. plays Canada on Saturday in Kansas City, then faces New Zealand on Tuesday in Cincinnati.

While the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as USMNT manager is expected to happen any day now, the team will be managed by Mikey Varas on an interim basis for the duration of the window, which has been the U.S. Soccer Federation's plan for weeks.

Varas, 39, served as assistant coach under previous manager Gregg Berhalter, who was fired following the USMNT's poor performance at the Copa América, where the team failed to advance past the group stage.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.