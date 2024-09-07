Trinity Rodman gets on the scoresheet for Washington Spirit (0:55)

Trinity Rodman continued her outstanding 2024 on Saturday, scoring a stunning solo goal and assisting a stoppage-time winner for the Washington Spirit to provide the perfect start for new investor Magic Johnson.

Rodman got the more than 14,000 fans at Audi Field on their feet with a 60th-minute equalizer against the visiting Portland Thorns.

The forward burst into the penalty area before cutting inside two defenders and finding the bottom corner of the net before running to the sideline to hit a slam dunk celebration in front of Johnson and the team's principal owner Michele Kang.

The effort canceled out Hina Sugita's opening goal early in the second half.

But there was still more to come from Rodman, who scored three goals to help the U.S. women's national team win Olympic gold last month and was nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award earlier this week.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Rodman, 22, brilliantly beat her marker down the right and sent in a perfect cross for Leicy Santos to head home the winning goal and spark more jubilant scenes.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Johnson was again among those toasting Rodman's magic.

The 65-year-old's investment in the Spirit was announced on Thursday, with Johnson saying he was "excited to join the Washington Spirit's investor group at such a pivotal time in the club's history."

"Partnering with a visionary like Michele Kang and her team to advance the growth of the Washington Spirit and the NWSL is an incredible opportunity," he added. "I'm excited to join the team and play my part to help elevate this organization."

Saturday's 2-1 win maintained the Spirit's firm hold on second place in the NWSL standings, with seven games of the regular season remaining.

Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, now has seven goals and five assists in the NWSL this season.