England captain Harry Kane will earn his 100th cap against Finland in the Nations League at Wembley on Tuesday, becoming the 10th player to reach the mark, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker, who has scored 66 goals in 99 appearances for England since his debut in 2015, is the first player to become an England men's centurion since striker Wayne Rooney in November 2014.

"The FA will pay tribute before the UEFA Nations League fixture with a special pre-match ceremony that will include the presentation of a gold cap," the governing body said in a statement.

Kane was spotted wearing gold boots in England training on Monday.

Before kick-off, the FA will also pay tribute to former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died at the age of 76 last month.

It will be Lee Carsley's second game in charge as interim manager. He led the side to a comfortable 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.