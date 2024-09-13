Professional Footballers Australia Co-Chief Executive Beau Busch believes that the APL needs to focus on stabilising the A-League competition before embarking on expansion. (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

GEELONG, Australia -- Football Australia will begin speaking with candidates for the vacant Matildas role in the coming weeks, with an interim coach for coming European-based friendlies to be named imminently.

Australia's women have been without a permanent since the end of the Paris Olympics, when it was announced that Tony Gustavsson wouldn't return after his contract ended following the side's group stage elimination.

Commencing a worldwide search for a replacement, Football Australia chief executive James Johnson told media last month that the federation had been inundated with interest in the position and on Friday said the organisation was now ready to begin speaking with preferred candidates.

"We're narrowing down a long list at the moment," Johnson told reporters. "And in the coming weeks, we'll be talking to a smaller group of candidates."

Johnson was speaking at the announcement that the Matildas would be playing two games against Taiwan in Victoria in December, fixtures that could serve as a new permanent coach's first hitouts with their new side.

Before then, however, the Matildas are set to play Germany at the MSV-Arena in Duisburg in October, with Johnson also hinting at a game in Switzerland during that window.

The side will be guided by an interim coach for that game, with Johnson saying that this appointment would be made in the coming days.

"We've got an upcoming window in Europe where we'll be in Germany and Switzerland. So we need to appoint an interim coach before that window," he said.

"So I think within the next seven-to-ten days, we'll be able to name who the interim coach will be, and the purpose of the interim coach is to ensure that we have as much time as we need to get the right permanent coach for the Matildas."

The Matildas will return to Victoria and play a match in Melbourne and in Geelong in the final international window of the year. Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images

Former England international and San Diego Wave boss Casey Stoney has been at the forefront of the international contingent speculated as a possible permanent successor to Gustavsson, with Sydney FC coach Ante Jurić, former Matildas assistant Ross Aloisi, and current assistant Mel Andreatta among the domestic candidates.

Whoever is tapped for the role will be entrusted with leading the side into a home Asian Cup in 2026 as well as overseeing a period of squad rejuvenation as its aging Golden Generation began to wind down their careers.

Additionally, they will now navigate standalone World Cup qualifiers for the first time after the AFC announced on Friday that Asian nations would have to advance through multiple rounds of qualification to book their place in the global showpiece.

"I don't want to put a timeline on the permanent coach," said Johnson. "Of course, the sooner the better but at the same time, we want to make sure we get the appointment right. Because we're setting up -- as we did four years ago -- for a whole new cycle and we want to ensure that this is a long-term appointment.

"It's an important appointment, the Matildas are a great football team and they're also a big brand, they're a big part of the business. So we got to get this decision right.

"We'll appoint an interim coach, and then we'll take as much time as we need to ensure we get the right person for the Matildas."