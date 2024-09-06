The Ladies League, Australia's first women's sports venue, is finally open

Open Extended Reactions

The Ladies League is a brand new women's sports and dining venue in Sydney. It's the latest in a long line of spaces that enables fans to partake in the time-honoured tradition of heading out to watch your favourite team or the big game in a place with like-minded people when you can't make it to the ground specifically. But this time, the like-minded folk are women's sports fans.

Whereas at other establishments you might need to remind those in charge of the remote that women's sport is on, or even worse, have to convince them that it's worth putting these games on one of their screens, The Ladies League is all about championing and centering women's sports.

The venue is the brainchild of Rose Valente.

But before it was a physical space where people could go and watch sport, The Ladies League was a corner of the internet, deep in the heart of Australia's soccer twitter community.

It started out as a website made by Valente. She needed somewhere to practice website design and management for her day job at a gym and she and some friends used the site to talk about the A-League and later the W-League.

By her own admission, the site was never meant to be taken seriously.

"It was all light-hearted and a bit of fun," Valente told ESPN ahead of The Ladies League's opening.

The site and its social media accounts gained plenty of followers and attention, and some detractors for good measure. But as the years progressed so too did The Ladies League brand.

Merchandise was made with Nike and Kappa. The website transitioned to video content and a podcast. It allowed the other members of the team to hone their skills and realise their own media dreams. But it was always a side project and so Valente decided it would be best for everyone if it came to an end which happened in April 2023.

"In my mind, I really thought The Ladies League was done at that stage. I didn't have any intentions to use it for this. But it kind of happened."

In between the closing of the media chapter of the brand and the opening of this new venue, Valente worked for FIFA in the transport division at the Women's World Cup in July and August of 2023. She took some time off, packed up her life in Sydney and travelled up the east coast of Australia, staying in hostels and working as an Uber driver to make some money -- a gig she called "the best market research if you're going to open a venue."

In between the bottles of alcohol are signed cricket bats and rainbow footys. The bar is flanked by jerseys from a variety of sporting codes. ESPN

The idea of opening a women's sports space wasn't a new one for her.

"This is an idea that I've had for five years maybe, in the back of my head because I spent about 10 years in hospitality, so I know what I'm doing."

As 2023 ended, the idea of making this space a reality grew. Armed with money from the sale of investment property - "I was in a very fortunate situation," she acknowledged - she began searching for a space.

She found a two-story nook on Oxford Street in Darlinghurst, Sydney, in January 2024.

"I thought it was too big and I just financially I didn't think I could do it."

"Then you go on the journey of looking at all different places and you come all the way back around. It was still available. I was able to get in and I was like, 'okay, let's do it' and just dove in headfirst."

The concept of a women's sports venue isn't new. The Sports Bra in Portland and Rough and Tumble Pub in Seattle both opened in 2022 in the United States. Since then, spaces have opened or will open in California, New York City, London, and Toronto, Canada.

The Ladies League can now add its name to the list. There's technically no connection between any of these places barring a deep belief in the value of women's sports.

Keeping the name from the old website was a no brainer, not only because of the "emotional attachment" Valente had to this thing she had created but because "it's actually more suitable for this than it ever was for what we did."

While she had a name and a space, there was still so much to work out. Opening a business is as exciting as it terrifying.

"It's a risk. It definitely is a risk. That's how I kind of live my life. You got to do it, life is there to be lived so you might as well make something of it," she said.

Valente had the support of the original Ladies League group chat who not only gave their blessing to use the name but would become a vital sounding board when it came to making decisions about the venue since they were her target audience.

That support only grew when Valente announced the venue would be opening soon. The reception to that announcement came from not only the existing online community but the wider women's sports community.

And it wasn't just tweets and comments and well wishes, people wanted to lend a hand - financially or otherwise. So Valente created foundation memberships for those who wanted to contribute money.

"Actually having these members sign up was truly, it was inspiring like people believe in this product we're doing and in some of the decisions we've made."

"These people are so willing for this place to exist, they want to give us money now. So this is just sort of like a show of faith and we've just kind of worked extra hard because we want to put on a good product for these people."

Others were able to offer services, whether that be the creation and installation of the outdoor sign to the flowers which were dotted around for the opening weekend to memorabilia.

The two levels of the venue are decked out in women's sports merch sent in by supporters, clubs, players, and leagues.

Football jerseys are a nod to The Ladies League's football roots but the space is set to be a hub for all women's sports. ESPN

From the scarves of A-League Women's teams which adorn the wall above the entrance to the signed Sydney Flames, Melbourne Stars, and Australia Women's cricket team jerseys dotted around the first floor.

There's a Matildas calendar, a Sydney Swans guernsey next to an Angel City jersey above the Alex Chidiac bench, named after the Matilda and Melbourne Victory fan favourite. There are 2023 Women's World Cup balls on the shelves in between bottles of alcohol, and a handmade Sydney FC scarf - done by Valente's mum who was also responsible for upholstering seats among other tasks in the leadup to opening.

Upstairs there are more jerseys, Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and Matildas -- a nod to The Ladies League's football roots -- and old school team posters.

Then there's the foundation membership wall with 145 names, the people who all wanted to make a one-off contribution to the venue and are now immortalised in pink lettering, flanked by two Ladies League jerseys, a nod back to what once was.

As you climb the stairs to the second level, you are greeted by a large progress pride flag. It was important for the flag to be a prominent part of the décor.

When you walk to the venue along Oxford Street -- the location for Sydney's annual Mardi Gras parade -- pride flags are everywhere. A queer bookshop and venues advertising drag nights are dotted in between fast food places, restaurants, and other shops.

It is a decidedly pro-LGBTQIA+ street, not only a safe space but a place of joy and celebration. It is no coincidence that The Ladies League exists on this street.

"The women's sport community is also the queer community. It overlaps," Valente said.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

In much the same way that The Ladies League isn't a women's only bar, it isn't a queer bar only either. But the venue has been designed and run with both women and the LGBTQIA+ community in mind.

"You can come watch your team play. And you can exist in whatever sexuality you identify as and you'll be comfortable and no one's going to judge you for that here."

Even though everyone is welcome, the message still gets muddled for some.

"This is a safe space. It's not like going to a sports bar, you're the only women who are walking in and you literally just want to watch a game and you're surrounded."

"Men are obviously still welcome here."

"But the men that come here are the men we want here because they're not misogynistic, they understand women enjoy sport too, and sometimes we want to watch women's sport in particular."

And opening weekend saw all kinds of people come in and sit in the sunny downstairs, order a limited edition Matildas Cold XPA from Reckless Brewing -- a brewery in Bathurst -- with the AFLW on one screen and the NRLW on another.

They met up with friends for lunch or dinner to catch the NWSL or the Paralympics or watched the Perth International Football Cup while sipping on a variety of cocktails.

And this is just the beginning. Valente is looking to extend the venue's hours so Women's Super League fans can watch the Aussies abroad.

"If Arsenal or Chelsea are playing at 1am, you can come out here at 1am with like-minded people."

As the summer of women's sport rolls on, The Ladies League wants to be the place to go if you can't head to the game, or better yet, to make it a part of matchday on the way to the ground. It can be a hub, a sanctuary, a place of joy and commiseration depending on the score.

"I want it to feel like the old TV show Cheers," Valente explained.

"You know, you walk in, you can be a regular or you're a new person, doesn't matter. And you feel comfortable."

Sometimes you want to go where the women's sport is on TV.