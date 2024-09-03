'It gives us great belief': the 'Daisy effect' sweeping the west

Open Extended Reactions

"A little bitta practice, a little bitta good luck I reckon," is one of Daisy Pearce's candid responses from her first post-match interview as head coach of the West Coast Eagles.

Moving to Perth with young twins Roy and Sylvie and her partner, Ben, Pearce has embraced life in her new role after a year's coaching experience under Chris Scott at Geelong last year.

When Daisy arrived at the Eagles, she told AFL.com.au that she hadn't arrived as the finished product as a head coach but believed she had enough to "get started."

After a hard-fought one point win against the Richmond Tigers in her first ever game as coach, to many it would appear that she has the magic touch for a team that hasn't won more than two games in a season in its AFLW lifespan, has a young list, and was missing their captain Emma Swanson over the weekend with groin soreness.

The side themselves are already calling it 'the Daisy effect' with an objectively young and inexperienced side who have the often Victorian-centric footy spotlight upon them for the first time.

Daisy Pearce, Senior Coach of the Eagles shares a moment with Ella Roberts. Photo by Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The former midwife and women's footy pioneer was announced as the club's fourth senior coach after five AFLW seasons, an objectively tough job to enter.

Seven debutants, five in their first ever AFLW game, with an average of about twenty games experience across the team meant Pearce had her work cut out for her and work she did.

"All wins are good for a player or coach, but I think it's a different feeling, you're probably in it in the excitement of playing out there because you're adrenalized but there's probably a bit more pride because it wasn't me that went out there and did it, it was them," Pearce said in a post-match interview.

"You just sit back in awe of their resilience and effort. pride is the overriding emotion.

"I'm content with where my playing days ended up and a couple of years out of the game and my hands full as coach, it's just as rewarding to sit back and see others go and do."

With five players, Jess Rentsch, Georgie Cleaver, Sanne Bakker, Tess Lyons, and Verity Simmons all making their AFLW debuts, they needed guidance, something that comes in spades from Pearce and some tactical off-season recruits like former Tiger Jess Hosking.

Hosking was delisted from Richmond following last season, with twin sister Sarah still at Punt Road.

Jess was the story of the day, booting two goals against her former side and being described by her new coach as "outstanding".

"As soon as we realised Hosko was available, we knew we wanted a bit of maturity and experience to help complement our young list and we wanted someone who's an unconditional competitor," Pearce said.

"She brings a great ability to connect our group in hard times and good times like tonight, aside from the goals she kicked which she finished brilliantly and under pressure against her old team as well."

Eagles coach Daisy Pearce celebrates with her players after winning in Round 1. Photo by Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Post-game, Pearce was straightforward with her response on the team's effort.

"I'm just proud."

"To see the young group we put out on the field tonight think and problem-solve their way through that and fight the way they did, it gives us great belief.

"That was my priority coming here, that every single player feels like I value them and that I see them for their strengths and want to see them develop as footballers and people.

"I know that they haven't been able to have that kind of reward of winning as much as they would have liked... but, we got this gift tonight, we walk away with a win and the belief that we get out of that."

In Round 2, West Coast faces Essendon at Mineral Resources Park on Saturday afternoon.