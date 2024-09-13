Ale Moreno talks about why having Lionel Messi at Inter Miami gives the team pressure to win titles. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino confirmed Lionel Messi will be available to play against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi is set to return to action for Miami after suffering a right ankle sprain during the 2024 Copa América final on July 14.

"He's fine," Martino said. "Yesterday he returned to training. He is contemplated for tomorrow's game and after training we will define the strategy for him, but he is available. We are going to once again have the best player in the world within the team so we are all happy about that situation."

Messi drew concern over his availability after missing training on Wednesday because of a sore throat, but Martino has since explained his illness lasted one day. He returned to the field Thursday and participated in Friday's morning training session.

"Yes [there was concern], because it came together a bit with everything, the recovery of the ankle and just that throat condition he had, which prevented him from training," Martino said.

Lionel Messi is expected to return to play on Saturday vs. the Philadelphia Union. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

"But he had been training quite well and we always thought that Philadelphia was the game to return to. Luckily, this lasted only one day. Yesterday he already trained normally; we are just simply taking into account what has happened to define the strategy for tomorrow."

Inter Miami currently lead the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference standings with 59 points in 27 games and remain on course to break the Major League Soccer record for most points recorded in a single regular season.

The team previously clinched a 2024 MLS playoff slot, returning to the postseason after failing to qualify in 2023.