The Women's Super League transfer window has officially closed ahead of the 2024-25 season, with the deadline passing at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET) on Friday. Though the window remains open in other European leagues for a few more days, the 12 WSL teams have finalised their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Some clubs acted swiftly, securing key signings early to kickstart their preparations, while others gambled on late moves and missed out. A few teams scrambled for last-minute deals to cover injuries, and lower-table clubs stretched tight budgets to keep pace with big spenders such as Arsenal and Chelsea. The window saw a flurry of high-profile moves, and the pressure is on to see how these transfers will shape the season.

With four clubs under new managers, including titleholders Chelsea, who are under the guidance of former Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor, teams have a fresh look and the new season promises to be highly competitive.

As we close the book on this eventful window, let's break down the winners and losers -- those who nailed their recruitment strategy and those still left with gaps to fill.

Winners

Arsenal wasted no time in securing a marquee signing, bringing in Mariona Caldentey from Barcelona on a free transfer.

Renowned for her versatility and clinical finishing, the Spain international instantly elevated the team's attacking prowess. Caldentey's ability to seamlessly adapt across the forward line has made a significant impact, propelling the Gunners to a higher level of play.

Her influence was immediate, playing a crucial role in Arsenal's progression to the second round of UEFA Women's Champions League qualifiers. With her arrival, Arsenal have sent a clear message about their intent to challenge and overthrow Chelsea's dominance in the WSL.

MARC SKINNER

Amid the turbulence at Manchester United, manager Skinner masterminded a remarkable transfer window, securing pivotal signings Elisabeth Terland, Anna Sandberg, and Dominique Janssen.

These acquisitions have injected fresh talent and strength into the squad. Despite the off-pitch issues, this transfer window stands out as one of the finest in the WSL this summer, with each player bringing experience and skill.

The ability to attract such top-tier talent amid the chaos speaks volumes about the club's ambitions, marking this window as a significant turning point for Manchester United.

Despite Everton's financial challenges, manager Brian Sorensen has executed a masterclass in recruitment.

By securing key signings Toni Payne, Inma Gabarro, Honoka Hayashi and Veatriki Sarri, Everton has strengthened in crucial areas all within a stringent budget.

These signings not only bring quality and depth but also address the club's need to avoid last season's injury woes. Sorensen's astute investments have injected versatility and resilience into the team.

Under new manager Bompastor, the WSL champions are poised for a dynamic transformation.

The Frenchwoman was eager to reshape the seven-time winners. Several stalwarts departed the club, but this has been countered by a blend of promising young talent and seasoned experience joining the side, notably signing right-back Lucy Bronze from Barcelona.

Infusing her own vision and leveraging her expertise with emerging players, Bompastor has crafted a world-class squad. With a roster brimming with international stars and a fresh drive to excel, Chelsea has the talent and depth to challenge fiercely in both the WSL and Champions League.

Lucy Bronze was one of the marquee signings Chelsea made for this upcoming season. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

WSL RECORD FEES

With Olivia Smith commanding a record fee to join Liverpool, Manchester City recruiting three Japan internationals and Ella Morris making the jump to Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton, the WSL has shattered previous benchmarks.

Just a week before the transfer window closed, clubs had already spent an astonishing £1.75 million ($2.3m), signaling an unprecedented surge in investment. These high-profile moves reflect the league's growing global appeal and competitive ambition as teams aggressively strengthened their squads to compete for the three coveted Champions League spots and WSL title.

Neutral

DARIO VIDOŠIĆ

The team is under new management and sporting an entirely revamped squad.

For the second consecutive season, Brighton & Hove Albion has undergone a significant overhaul, with nine new signings (including England international Nikita Parris from Manchester United on deadline day replacing the 13 players who departed (four on loan). Vidošić has reshaped the side, but the genuine concern lies in Brighton's managerial track record. With six managers in just two seasons, longevity at the club is rare.

If the Australian coach is given the time to build, he could unlock the squad's potential. However, without a fast start, Vidošić might find himself on a plane back Down Under before the season concludes.

Palace have made ambitious moves to bridge the gap between the Women's Championship and the WSL.

By securing three promising Chelsea youngsters on loan and adding Lily Woodham from the Seattle Reign temporarily too, manager Laura Kaminski is betting on these fresh talents to keep pace with the league's competitiveness. The playing field is more competitive than ever with Premier League backing for all 12 WSL teams.

However, the disparity between leagues remains vast, and Palace will need a solid start to maintain their top-flight status throughout the season. The pressure is on Kaminski to ensure these new signings can deliver early and secure their place in the WSL.

Manager Robert Vilahamn faced a tough battle to keep Grace Clinton from returning to Manchester United, but the club's resolve was unshakable. Ultimately, Spurs not only lost Clinton but also saw promising Norwegian winger Celin Bizet Ildhusøy move to United as well, reuniting with her former teammate.

While Spurs have brought in Hayley Raso and Maite Oroz from Real Madrid as replacements, including for the injured Kit Graham, the departure of Clinton and Bizet leaves significant uncertainty.

Their creative spark was crucial last season, and questions loom over how effectively Spurs will compete without these key attacking talents. The season ahead will be a challenging one.

Losers

After a difficult season with a youthful squad, West Ham's troubles persist as they face a major exodus, losing six key, seasoned players including goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, Japan internationals Risa Shimizu and Honoka Hayashi and standout defender Hawa Cissoko.

In response, manager Rehanne Skinner has brought in mostly young talent under the age of 27, but the same challenge looms -- a glaring lack of experience. As the 2024-25 season approaches, West Ham's squad remains untested and juvenile, leaving questions about whether the youthful squad can compete with the experience of the WSL.

ENGLISH MANAGERS

Spare a thought for the English managers. The landscape of management in the WSL has shifted dramatically.

With former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes now at the helm of the United States women's national team and former Aston Villa manager Carla Ward stepping away from coaching for now, only four English managers remain in the league. Among them are Liverpool's Matt Beard, Manchester United's Marc Skinner, West Ham's Rehanne Skinner and Kaminski at newly promoted Crystal Palace.

This changing of the guard signals a new era in the WSL, where English coaching representation is dwindling, but the league's diversity and continues to grow.

Keira Walsh was unable to make a move back to England and will stay put in Barcelona for the time being. (Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

According to ESPN sources, Walsh has been keen on a return to the WSL since last season. However, Barcelona remains firm in their stance, refusing to part with their star midfielder.

Walsh, a pivotal figure in the squad, will have to wait until next summer -- when she becomes a free agent -- if she hopes to secure a move back to England. Unless a breakthrough is made in the January transfer window, the talented playmaker's plan of rejoining the WSL remains on hold.

The WSL has stripped a large portion of the Swedish side's starting lineup from last season, leaving them without significant talent. Arsenal swooped in for rising star Rosa Kafaji, Anna Sandberg joined Manchester United, Anna Csiki signed with Tottenham and Aisha Masaka headed to Brighton.

As the Swedish team finds itself midseason, they now face the daunting challenge of filling the void left by these key departures. With so many pivotal players gone, the team is left rinsed of seasoned players ahead of facing Arsenal in the second round of Champions League qualifiers next week.