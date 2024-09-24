Nedum Onuoha says Rodri's injury is a "big boost" for Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League title race. (1:10)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Trent Alexander-Arnold has always been a good defender, adding he just needs to work on his "concentration."

Alexander-Arnold said after Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bournemouth that he welcomed Slot's criticism and is hoping with the Dutchman's help that he can become a feared defender in Europe.

Slot was asked about Alexander-Arnold's comments on Tuesday ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with West Ham.

"It's nice to hear it and to read it because I think we all remember the day that Jürgen left what that meant to him. To hear him saying that about his new manager after a few months is nice. It's not always easy to come in and replace a manager like this," Slot said.

"The only thing I know is we are talking about a player who won the Champions League and a league title," he added. "It's clear to me he's been a good defender all his life. It's not about if he's capable of doing things. It's more about his concentration rate."

Liverpool have one of the best defensive records in the Premier League so far this season, conceding just one goal, which came in the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Slot said goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, is aiming to return to action this weekend.

Alisson's backup, Caoimhín Kelleher, replaced him in the 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday and is set to retain his place against West Ham.

"Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early and we are looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it's going to be tight," Slot said. "But he will not be there tomorrow so Caoimh will be in goal."

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.