Open Extended Reactions

It was another action-packed weekend of football in Europe as the season takes shape.

In the Premier League, Manchester City were held by Newcastle, Manchester United were shut out at home by Tottenham Hotspur as Liverpool went to the top of the table. Arsenal managed a stoppage tome win and Cole Palmer single-handedly boosted Chelsea.

Over in La Liga, Osasuna stunned Barcelona for their first loss of the season and the Madrid derby ended in a draw late in the game while in Bundesliga, Bayern Munich secured a point against champions Bayer Leverkusen.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the weekend:

29

Manchester City extended their unbeaten run in Premier League to 29 games, and now are only one behind their all-time longest such streak in the competition (30 from April 2017 to January 2018.)

5

Tottenham's 5 wins at Old Trafford tie Arsenal for the fourth most by any team in Premier League history vs Manchester United.

4

This is Erik ten Hag's fourth Premier League loss by 3+ goals at Old Trafford as Manchester United head coach, tying Sir Alex Ferguson for most such losses with the club.

23 - Manchester United have now lost more Premier League matches by 3+ goals since Alex Ferguson left the club (23 in 424 games) than they did in 1,035 league games under the Scot (22). Demise. pic.twitter.com/DNUWCZoMV0 - OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2024

3

This was Bruno Fernandes' third career red card in all club and international competitions and the first since September 2019.

4

Bruno Fernandes is the fourth Man United captain to be sent off at Old Trafford in the Premier League and the first since Wayne Rooney in 2014

3

Brentford are the first team in Premier League history to score in the opening minute in three consecutive games. Their three first-minute goals this season are the most in the top 5 European leagues.

4

Palmer is the fourth player to score 4 goals in a half and he's the first to do it in the first half of a game.

5

Palmer's 20-minute span between his 4 goals are the fifth fastest by a player to score 4 goals in Premier League history

42

Cole Palmer has 42 Premier League goal contributions since the start of last season, which is tied with Erling Haaland for most in that span.

10

Palmer already has six goals and four assists in six Premier League games this season.

Cole Palmer already has six goals and four assists in six Premier League games this season �� A reminder that he only played 145 total minutes and didn't start a single game across England's seven matches at the Euros this summer. pic.twitter.com/CxJeTNFiRE - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 29, 2024

3

Palmer also has three Premier League hat-tricks, the joint-most of any Chelsea player in the competition's history, tying with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Didier Drogba, and Frank Lampard.

50

Raúl Jiménez is the second Mexican international to score 50 PL goals (after Javier Hernández who has 53)

2

Liam Delap became the first Ipswich Town player to score a brace in a Premier League match since Marcus Bent in March 2002.

4-40

Osasuna has scored four goals vs Barcelona for the first time in 40 years and only the second time in La Liga.

9

Ante Budimir is the ninth player in Osasuna history to score a brace vs Barcelona in la Liga and the first since Roberto Torres in August 2019

9

Lamine Yamal took his La Liga goal tally up to 9, tying Raúl González for the 5th-most by a player before turning 18. He's now 2 shy from tying the record for most goals before turning 18 in La Liga history and should get there as he turns 18 after this season.

Lamine Yamal recorded five goals and five assists in LALIGA last season with Barcelona. He's just one goal contribution shy of tying last season's total after just eight games this season �� Playing on another level �� pic.twitter.com/AAcuRUUntC - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 29, 2024

1

Juventus is the only team in the Top 5 Europeans league team to go without a goal conceded this season.

1

Christian Pulisic has a goal contribution in all but one match for AC Milan this season.

4

Bayer Leverkusen extended their Bundesliga unbeaten streak vs Bayern to 4 games, which is the longest in top-flight history.

3

Xabi Alonso is the third head coach in Bundesliga history to go unbeaten in his first four games vs Bayern (after Kuno Klötzer and Ernst Happel.)

3

Harry Kane failed to record a shot in a game for the third time as a Bayern Munich player and second time as a starter.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

15

Lionel Messi scored and Inter Miami pushed its unbeaten streak to eight straight Major League Soccer matches with a 1-1 tie against Charlotte FC. It was Messi's 15th goal in 16 league matches this season.

(Stats courtesy ESPN's Stats & Information Group)