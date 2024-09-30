Open Extended Reactions

Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o was banned by FIFA on Monday from attending any national team games for six months.

Eto'o, who has been president of the Cameroon football federation since 2021, faced two charges from an incident at the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia on Sept. 11.

FIFA did not specify details of what happened at the round-of-16 game that Brazil won against Cameroon 3-1 after extra time.

Eto'o was judged to have broken disciplinary rules relating to "offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play" and misconduct of officials, FIFA said.

"The ban imposed on Mr. Eto'o prevents him from attending men's and women's matches involving [Cameroon] teams of all categories and age groups," FIFA said in a statement.

The 43-year-old Eto'o played for Cameroon at four World Cups and won back-to-back Champions League titles with Barcelona and Inter Milan in a storied career as one of football's top forwards.