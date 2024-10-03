AC Milan forward Álvaro Morata has expressed his anger after the mayor of the Italian town of Corbetta revealed his new residence there.
As a result, Morata said on Instagram he will "move house immediately" saying that his right to privacy in the town of 18,000 residents was violated.
Marco Ballarini, mayor of Corbetta, a town located 20 kilometres away from Milan, recently posted on Instagram the news that the Spain captain was a "new fellow citizen of Corbetta."
Ballarini, a fan of Milan's bitter rivals Inter, posted a tweaked photograph of Morata holding an AC Milan jersey with Corbetta's name on it and wrote: "Champion Alvaro Morata is our new fellow citizen of #Corbetta! The Spanish striker, new signing for #Milan, is completing the paperwork for the official transfer to his new (wonderful) home in our city. "You know, I'm a huge Inter fan, but I'm pleased to welcome Alvaro #Morata into our big Corbetta family! And as Fabrizio Romano would say...ALVARO MORATA MOVES TO CORBETTA, HERE WE GO!"
Morata, a father of four, who this summer separated from his Italian wife, Alice Campello, was quick to respond to the mayor.
The former Atlético Madrid and Juventus star wrote: "Esteemed Mr. Mayor, thank you for violating my privacy. Unfortunately I have no assets, the only treasure is my children whose security has been disturbed by you. I thought that the municipality of Corbetta could guarantee me a certain privacy instead I find myself having to move house immediately thanks to your inability to use social resources and protect your citizens."
Later on Thursday, the Corbetta mayor posted a cryptic message in his IG stories that said only "Ciao" with the logo of rival club, Inter.
Morata, 31, joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Atlético Madrid this summer.