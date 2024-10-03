ESPN FC's Alejandro Moreno says Bayer Leverkusen did just enough to beat AC Milan 1-0 in the Champions League. (1:26)

AC Milan forward Álvaro Morata has expressed his anger after the mayor of the Italian town of Corbetta revealed his new residence there.

As a result, Morata said on Instagram he will "move house immediately" saying that his right to privacy in the town of 18,000 residents was violated.

Marco Ballarini, mayor of Corbetta, a town located 20 kilometres away from Milan, recently posted on Instagram the news that the Spain captain was a "new fellow citizen of Corbetta."

Ballarini, a fan of Milan's bitter rivals Inter, posted a tweaked photograph of Morata holding an AC Milan jersey with Corbetta's name on it and wrote: "Champion Alvaro Morata is our new fellow citizen of #Corbetta! The Spanish striker, new signing for #Milan, is completing the paperwork for the official transfer to his new (wonderful) home in our city. "You know, I'm a huge Inter fan, but I'm pleased to welcome Alvaro #Morata into our big Corbetta family! And as Fabrizio Romano would say...ALVARO MORATA MOVES TO CORBETTA, HERE WE GO!"

Morata, a father of four, who this summer separated from his Italian wife, Alice Campello, was quick to respond to the mayor.

Álvaro Morata helped Spain win Euro 2024. Getty Images

The former Atlético Madrid and Juventus star wrote: "Esteemed Mr. Mayor, thank you for violating my privacy. Unfortunately I have no assets, the only treasure is my children whose security has been disturbed by you. I thought that the municipality of Corbetta could guarantee me a certain privacy instead I find myself having to move house immediately thanks to your inability to use social resources and protect your citizens."

Later on Thursday, the Corbetta mayor posted a cryptic message in his IG stories that said only "Ciao" with the logo of rival club, Inter.

Morata, 31, joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Atlético Madrid this summer.