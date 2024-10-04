Craig Burley breaks down what went wrong for Real Madrid in their Champions League defeat vs. Lille. (1:51)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Wednesday's defeat at Lille has given his team "a great opportunity" to get better.

Madrid had their 36-game unbeaten run come to an end in a midweek 1-0 loss at Lille in the Champions League.

"This defeat can be a great opportunity if we are able to react well," Ancelotti said on Friday. "The team didn't want to lose. We gave everything. We competed until the end. The reaction was good. We are on the right path. We are stronger than ever."

Ancelotti knows his team must play better, starting with Saturday's home game against Villarreal.

"I'm pretty used to it [criticism], I'm not worried at all," he said. "My only concern is that we have to play better. We agree that we are lacking a bit of intensity. The ball needs to get quicker to our forwards.

"Still in LaLiga we are unbeaten and we have to keep it up. We are the sad right now but we will find the solutions sooner or later."

Among the concerns raised after the defeat is that Madrid have yet to find a suitable replacement for Toni Kroos.

The Germany international retired this summer.

"I don't think so," Ancelotti said when asked if Madrid are missing a player in midfield.

"There's nothing missing. We have [Luka] Modric, [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Federico] Valverde, [Jude Bellingham] that all have a good touch. We have a lot of variety. Right now we are not showing the quality we have and the aim is to show that quality."

Ancelotti, meanwhile, said Kylian Mbappé trained normally ahead of Saturday's game having struggled with a thigh problem. Mbappé, who is Madrid's leading scorer this season with seven goals in 10 games, was left out of France's squad for the Nations League games to aid his recovery.

The France captain had come on as a second-half substitute in the defeat at Lille.

"Mbappé had a problem but it hasn't been 100 percent resolved," Ancelotti said. "He has trained normally. Mbappé has spoken to his [France] coach [Didier Deschamps] and I know the club's medical team has been in touch with France's medical team. They will have spoken and taken this decision."

Madrid are second in LaLiga, three points adrift of leaders Barcelona and one place and one point clear of Saturday's rivals Villarreal after eight games.