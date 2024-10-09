Chelsea's Noni Madueke speaks about whether Cole Palmer is the best player in the world. (0:42)

England interim manager Lee Carsley has called up Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Newcastle's Tino Livramento for this week's UEFA Nations League clashes against Greece and Finland, the English Football Association announced on Wednesday.

Both players are uncapped despite having been previously called up by England for international duty.

The news comes after Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo had to withdraw from the squad after sustaining injuries last weekend.

England captain Harry Kane is continuing his own training programme, having injured his right leg during Bayern Munich's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, but the Bundesliga club said he does not have a structural injury.

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish also sat out of training as a precaution with a minor knock, the FA said.

Carsley's side host Greece at Wembley on Thursday before visiting Finland three days later.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.