Open Extended Reactions

The release of the Football Manager computer game has been delayed until March 2025, its creators confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement, Football Manager said it would have to delay the release for a second time in order to "deliver the best possible experience."

"Following discussions with SEGA, our licensors and partners, we have agreed the best course of action is to delay the launch until March 2025. Specific platform release dates will follow once confirmed," the company said.

Football Manager 2025 will be released in March. Football Manager

"In our last Development Update in September, we explained that we needed to push FM25's original release back to give ourselves more time to deliver the best possible experience for this first instalment in a new era of Football Manager."

The game's producers also promised the "biggest technical and visual advancement in the series for a generation."

Football Manager is extremely popular among gaming fans, with more than 7 million people playing the 2024 version.