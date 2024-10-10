Indonesia still refuse to be beaten -- but it was so nearly a historic win

Open Extended Reactions

Featuring in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup for the first time, Indonesia have already proven they can match it with the continent's best.

A month ago, they opened their campaign with back-to-back games against two of Asia's powerhouses in Saudi Arabia and Australia -- who both featured at the last World Cup -- and came away with a couple of creditable draws.

On Thursday, their inspirational displays continued as they played out a 2-2 draw with Bahrain, who currently sit 53 places above Indonesia's FIFA world ranking of 129th.

Yet, it could have been so much more.

It was Bahrain who drew first blood in the 15th minute courtesy of a stunning 35-yard freekick by Mohamed Marhoon -- and an advantage at halftime would have been no less than the hosts deserved given they had been the better side in the opening 45.

But in first-half stoppage time, a hopeful ball deflected into the box was diverted into the path of Ragnar Oratmangoen, who made no mistake in stabbing the ball home from close range to equalise for Indonesia.

While they were perhaps fortunate to head into the break level on the scoreboard, the Indonesians were then galvanised by their goal and the tie was completely turned on its head in the second half.

It was Indonesia who showed the greater endeavour after the interval, while Bahrain were curiously passive all of a sudden.

With 16 minutes left on the clock, it looked like the visitors were on course to pull off a remarkable comeback.

Indonesia were initially on course for a historic first win in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup after goals from Ragnar Oratmangoen and Rafael Struick saw them lead Bahrain 2-1. Asian Football Confederation

As a sweeping foray forward saw the ball break to Rafael Struick right on the edge of the area, the Brisbane Roar forward proceeded to a send a sublime curling effort into the far corner -- leaving opposition goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla rooted to the spot.

With Bahrain pushing forward in the closing stages in search of an equaliser of their own, it looked as though the Indonesian defence -- led valiantly by captain Jay Idzes in just his 6th cap -- would hold out.

In the end, it was not to be.

As the clocked ticked over into the 99th minute, a Bahrain corner was flicked on to the back post where Marhoon was on hand to poke home from a yard out -- doubling his tally for the evening in vastly-contrasting style to his opener.

The last-gasp drama immediately became late controversy, with Indonesia furious that the final whistle had not gone with only six minutes of added time originally signalled by the fourth official.

Amid the chaotic scenes, an Indonesia official was shown his marching orders from the bench and the discontent continued even after the match was finally brought to a close shortly after.

On paper, a draw away to Bahrain -- who beat Australia in their opening tie last month -- is hardly a poor result, but the manner in which they were denied a maiden victory in the third round of Asian qualifiers will be cause for disappointment, even ire, in the Indonesia camp.

The fact of the matter remains that Indonesia once again proved incredible tough to beat, even with their status as underdogs.

And, with their next game on Tuesday coming against a free-falling China -- who have lost all three outings thus far -- perhaps Indonesia will not have to wait much longer to claim a historic win.