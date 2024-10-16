Open Extended Reactions

The United States will play Jamaica next month in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League, the first competitive matches for the Americans under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The first leg of the series will be Nov. 14 in Kingston and the second leg four days later in St. Louis, the governing body of North and Central American and Caribbean soccer said Wednesday.

The other quarterfinals are Mexico-Honduras, Canada-Suriname and Panama-Costa Rica. The United States won the first three editions of the event.

The finals for the Nations League will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, from March 20-23. Quarterfinal winners also qualify for next year's Concacaf Gold Cup.

The USMNT played its first two games under Pochettino in the past week, both friendlies, beating Panama 2-0 on Saturday and losing 2-0 to Mexico on Tuesday in Guadlajara. It was the first time that the U.S. had lost to Mexico since 2019.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.