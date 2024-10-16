Open Extended Reactions

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team in Boston apologized Wednesday for a "Too Many Balls" marketing campaign that drew a harsh reaction from the transgender community and others.

A day after unveiling the slogan as part of the rollout of the team name BOS Nation FC, the organization posted on X that "we missed the mark" with an attempt to "create a bold and buzzworthy brand launch campaign."

"We fully acknowledge that the content of the campaign did not reflect the safe and welcoming environment we strive to create for all," the team said, "and we apologize to the LGBTQ+ community and to the trans community in particular for the hurt we caused."

The new name, an anagram of "Bostonian" that also played upon being a "boss," was announced Tuesday along with a video celebrating the city's professional sports history -- mostly accomplished by men -- with the narrator saying, "Boston loves its balls" and "there are too many balls in this town."

It concluded: "We are BOS nation, where anything is possible. No balls necessary," with the exception, the video noted, of a soccer ball.

"I'm really looking forward to see the community's response," Jennifer Epstein, one of the team's owners, told The Associated Press then. Actress and director Elizabeth Banks and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman also are part of the all-woman ownership group.

But what they got wasn't what they expected.

Among the reactions was an Instagram post from Seattle midfielder Quinn, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, saying, "Feels transphobic. Yikes."

There was also criticism, including from Massachusetts native and former U.S. women's national team player Sam Mewis, for the failure to recognize existing women's sports teams in the city, such as the Boston Fleet of the Professional Women's Hockey League.

The team took the video down from its website, and its TooManyBalls.com website was a dead link Wednesday.

"We are proud to be part of the most inclusive sports league in the world and are committed to upholding the unifying values that define the NWSL and our club," the team posted on X. "Thank you to all who have held us accountable by calling for us to do better. We hear you and we will, together."

Colossus Creative Co, the agency behind the campaign, posted its own apology on Instagram on Wednesday, acknowledging that "our work missed the mark."

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.