Using an anagram for the term "Bostonian," the National Women's Soccer League's newest franchise unveiled its name on Tuesday: BOS Nation Football Club.

The club's identity, which is a departure from the traditional use of a city name, "doesn't just represent the fans, it signifies a collective identity made up entirely of its fan base," the team said in a statement.

The team plans to kick off as the NWSL's 15th franchise in 2026. BOS Nation FC unveiled its brand using the campaign "Too Many Balls," a pun about the number of famous men's sports teams in Boston, and the need for more women's sports.

"This is an important moment for women's sports in Boston -- and for Bostonians to see that they are fully represented in the team name, brand identity, and even in the tongue-in-cheek tone of the unveil campaign," Jennifer Epstein, controlling owner of BOS Nation FC, said in a news release.

Actress and producer Elizabeth Banks and Olympic gymnastics champion Aly Raisman were also announced on Tuesday as new investors in the team.

"I am thrilled to join this female-led ownership group, each of whom has made a remarkable impact in Boston," Banks said in a statement. "The inspiring team of investors, along with their mission-driven vision for the stadium, will leave a lasting legacy on future generations of women's athletes and fans."

Boston was last home to an NWSL team in 2017.

The Boston Breakers participated in the first five seasons of the NWSL before folding in early 2018 after a prospective sale of the team fell through.

The Breakers brand had held up through three leagues, first in the Women's United Soccer Association (2001-2003), then Women's Professional Soccer (2009-2011) and then in the NWSL.

Photo courtesy BOS Nation FC

BOS Nation FC is attempting to distinguish itself as a new brand entirely.

The name has received widespread negative feedback from fans since it leaked on Monday night. On Tuesday, the team's independent supporters association expressed public disappointment with the name and the advertising campaign, and a separate online petition to change the name had already garnered hundreds of signatures.

"Our hope is that the team will listen to the concerns raised by its fans and thoughtfully reconsider their branding choices moving forward," the supporters' statement read.

The team plans to renovate White Stadium in Boston in a public-private partnership that has received significant backing from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

In the partnership, Boston Public Schools would utilize the stadium the most for its athletic programming year-round, with the NWSL team having access to the stadium for games.

The project has received significant pushback from residents, and construction is yet to break ground ahead of what is expected to be a first NWSL game in 2026.

Boston is will begin play in the NWSL alongside a 16th team, which the NWSL expected to select in the coming weeks.

BOS Nation FC's logo will be revealed later.

"Championship Green" will remain as the team's primary color -- it has been used for the temporary branding since the team was announced last year -- drawing comparisons to reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics.

Epstein's family holds minority ownership in the Celtics.

Accent colors for the brand are "Relentless Raspberry, Loyal Charcoal, Daring Pink, Rise Yellow and Orange Press, which speak to the rich diversity of Boston's neighborhoods and the team's values and signal a new era in the city's sports landscape."