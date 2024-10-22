Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United forward Diego Forlán is set to make his ATP debut in the doubles competition at the Uruguay Open next month.

The former Uruguay international will play alongside Argentinian Federico Coria, ranked 101 in the ATP singles.

The tournament, which is part of the ATP Challenger Tour, the second-highest tier of tennis competition, will take place from Nov. 11 until Nov. 17 in the country's capital, Montevideo.

Uruguay Open tournament director Diego López confirmed that Forlán has accepted an invitation to play in the tournament.

"I have his confirmation that he wants to play, he has been preparing for some time, training a lot in tennis," he said. I think he deserves this opportunity and give him this mutual satisfaction. Of course I'm talking about our beloved Diego Forlán."

Forlán, 45, retired from football in August 2019 having played also played for Villarreal, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan.

Diego Forlán has remained active since retirement and is now set to make his professional tennis debut. Stephen McCarthy - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

He won the Golden Ball award for the best player at the 2010 World Cup, where Uruguay reached the semifinals.

Forlán picked up tennis again in 2023 having played the sport as a child.

"My father played football and after retiring at the age of 41 he started playing tennis," Forlán said. I started [playing tennis] when I was two.

"Then it is known that I dedicated myself to football before dedicating myself to this sport as often as I do now."