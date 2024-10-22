Open Extended Reactions

Roma legend Francesco Totti has claimed that Serie A teams are still calling him to see if he would return to professional football, adding that he thinks it would take two to three months of training to return to playing fitness.

Totti, 48, retired from football in 2017 having spent his entire career with Roma, playing 786 times and scoring 307 goals for the Giallorossi.

"There were Serie A teams that called me. I admit that they made me think a little, a little crazy," Totti said. "It would be difficult, but in life you never say never.

"There are players who have played many years after the end of their career. It also depends on where you play, with all due respect, but if I were to return to Serie A I would have to train really well."

The 2006 World Cup-winner said he would refuse to play for Roma's bitter rivals Lazio were they to stake a claim for his services.

"Lazio? I wouldn't even consider it," he said. "I'd be ready in two to three months -- I'm still playing at 48. If I had to do something crazy, I'd do it in Italy, not abroad, but it is crazy."

Totti, who earned 58 caps for Italy, also said that retirement was not his choice.

Francesco Totti with Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti in June 2024 ahead of the European Championship. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

"When you turn the page you never know what awaits you. It wasn't my choice, but in that moment it has to be experienced differently from the context," he said.

"Maybe that's also why I've had that thing inside me. It's true that there's a beginning and an end to everything. I didn't want it and so that window remained open."

Roma have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 campaign, sacking fellow club stalwart Daniele De Rossi after failing to win any of their first four league games.

They are 10th in the standings, with Ivan Jurić having won two of his four domestic games since taking the helm.