Manchester City have announced former Sweden international Therese Sjogran as their new women's director of football.

Sjogran will be responsible for recruitment in the women's and girls' pathways at Joie Stadium, as well as first-team coach and player development.

"We're delighted to have Therese join as our new women's director of football," City's managing director Charlotte O'Neill said in statement on Tuesday.

"She is an undisputed icon of the game and has made a real impact on and off the pitch in both a playing and directorial capacity over the past two decades.

"We have a fantastic team working behind the scenes to help the club compete for the top honours, and Therese is an excellent addition to that cohort."

Sjogran moves to City from Damallsvenskan champions FC Rosengard, where she played during her career and spent almost a decade as their sporting director.

During her tenure, she guided the Malmo-based side to three top-flight titles, with the team on course for a fourth, having won all 19 of their matches this season.

During her playing career, Sjogran earned 214 caps for Sweden and won nine major honours, including a European Championship in 2001 and a silver medal at the World Cup in 2003.

Her role will commence on Dec. 1 after Damallsvensken's season concludes.