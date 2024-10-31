PSG have been handed a stadium closure by French authorities over anti-gay chanting at a game earlier in October. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will have to partially close a stand at their home stadium, Parc des Princes, when they host Toulouse on Nov. 22 after being sanctioned over anti-gay chanting during a match against Strasbourg earlier this month.

The disciplinary committee of the French football league's governing body (LFP) ruled on Wednesday that the Auteuil stand at Parc des Princes must be partially closed for one match, with the sanction taking effect from Nov. 5.

The LFP had earlier condemned the chants, with French sports minister Gil Averous announcing last week that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches might be suspended or halted completely if there are further incidents of homophobic chants or violence.

Leaders PSG host Lens on Saturday.