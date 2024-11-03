Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Spurs eye Brighton's Baleba

Open Extended Reactions

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are looking for midfield reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba is on the radar of the London clubs. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from the world of soccer.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both monitoring the situation of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to Ekrem Konur. The 20-year-old Cameroonian joined the Seagulls from Lille last year for £23m and he made 37 appearances in his debut season, and has since added two goals in 10 games this time around despite being left out of the side to face Liverpool on Saturday. However, Brighton could find themselves under pressure to keep Baleba, with Arsenal long-term admirers of the youngster, and Spurs also looking at potential reinforcements. Baleba is contracted until 2028.

- Chelsea are hoping to beat Liverpool to the signing of the "next Mohamed Salah," Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, according to Football Insider. The Blues are interested in making a move for the 22-year-old as part of their strategy of identifying the best young talent, but they would need to trim their squad first to facilitate a move. Liverpool are also considering Adeyemi as a potential suitor for striker Salah who is yet to renew his contract at Anfield.

- Liverpool will consider a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk reports. Tchouaméni is a player that coach Arne Slot likes and the club could be convinced to sanction signing the France international. Tchouameni, 24, has been a first-team regular for Real Madrid but the reigning European champions might be willing to part with him for a fee of around £100 million which would allow them to replenish their squad.

- A move to the Saudi Pro League for Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior is not completely off the table, Marca reports. In an article titled "Vinícius' maze, and his future at Real Madrid" the Spanish sport daily says that a behind-the-scenes discussion before last Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony, which Madrid boycotted once they discovered that Manchester City's Rodri would be announced as the winner, "left everything up in the air, with Arabia on the prowl." The story adds: "A recent talk surprised someone with a lot of authority within the club, in which the Brazilian weighed up sporting and financial aspects."

- Striker Viktor Gyökeres appears certain to leave Sporting Lisbon in 2025, and Corriere Dello Sport repots that AC Milan and Juventus are targeting the 26-year-old. The Swedish striker has so far netted 20 goals in 16 appearances so far this season, but former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim's departure to Manchester United has seen a number of club's linked with a move for the Swede. United and Arsenal are among those said to be plotting a move for the Swede, while both Milan and Juve are said to have sounded out the striker about a move. However, the current release clause of €100m could prove too much for the Italians.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United have already been linked with a number of players, including Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande, but new manager Rúben Amorim's first signing could be Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Güler is happy at the club, but is eager for more playing time in order to continue his development having started just three games so far this season. (Marca)

- West Ham United have suffered a difficult start to the season and they're one of a number of Premier League clubs considering a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman. (Teamtalk)

- The Hammers are also considering a move for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus in a deal that could see star midfielder Lucas Paquetá move in the other direction. (The Sun)