Chelsea vs. Arsenal: How to watch, stats, news, injuries

Arsenal head into Sunday's clash with Chelsea looking to get their faltering season back on track. Mikel Arteta's side entered this season as one of the favourites for the Premier League title, but they find themselves in fifth place after 10 games and without a win in their last three league clashes.
Sunday's hosts, Chelsea, are a place above them in fourth due to a superior goal difference. The last time these two sides met, Arsenal ran out 5-0 winners. That was last season, though. Enzo Maresca has restored a degree of stability at Stamford Bridge despite an influx of 13 signings in the summer transfer window, and positive results have begun to follow.
It shapes up for what could be a closely fought London derby.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4.30 p.m. GMT (11.30 p.m. ET)
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: Paul Tierney
How to watch:
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and NBC Sports in the United States. You can also follow along with ESPN's live updates.
Stats:
Stats to be provided by ESPN's Stats and Information Group.
Team news:
Latest Chelsea injury/ suspension updates:
Cole Palmer, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Jadon Sancho, F/M, illness, DOUBT
Latest Arsenal injury and suspension updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Nov. 23
Kai Havertz, F/M, forehead, DOUBT
Declan Rice, M, toe, DOUBT
Kieran Tierney, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Nov. 23
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Nov. 23
Expected lineups:
Chelsea:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Levi Colwill | CB Wesley Fofana | RB Reece James
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
ST Nicolas Jackson
Arsenal:
GK David Raya
LB Jurriën Timber | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Ben White
DM Declan Rice | DM Thomas Partey
LW Gabriel Martinelli | AM Leandro Trossard | RW Bukayo Saka
ST Kai Havertz
Latest News:
Sources: Rice (broken toe) doubt for Chelsea clash
Arsenal are weighing up whether Declan Rice can play through the pain after tests revealed he had a broken toe, sources have told ESPN.
Chelsea break record with 8 goals to sink Noah
Chelsea set a UEFA Conference League record with an emphatic 8-0 win over Armenian side FC Noah at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
Arsenal sporting director Edu resigns from post
Edu Gaspar resigned from his post on Monday, the club confirmed. Sources have told ESPN that he has been approached by Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis to lead their multi-club group.