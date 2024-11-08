Chelsea vs. Arsenal: How to watch, stats, news, injuries

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate if Arsenal made a mistake in the transfer window by not signing an alternative option to forward Kai Havertz. (2:15)

Arsenal head into Sunday's clash with Chelsea looking to get their faltering season back on track. Mikel Arteta's side entered this season as one of the favourites for the Premier League title, but they find themselves in fifth place after 10 games and without a win in their last three league clashes.

Sunday's hosts, Chelsea, are a place above them in fourth due to a superior goal difference. The last time these two sides met, Arsenal ran out 5-0 winners. That was last season, though. Enzo Maresca has restored a degree of stability at Stamford Bridge despite an influx of 13 signings in the summer transfer window, and positive results have begun to follow.

It shapes up for what could be a closely fought London derby.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4.30 p.m. GMT (11.30 p.m. ET)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Paul Tierney

How to watch:

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and NBC Sports in the United States. You can also follow along with ESPN's live updates.

Stats:

Team news:

Latest Chelsea injury/ suspension updates:

Cole Palmer, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Jadon Sancho, F/M, illness, DOUBT

Latest Arsenal injury and suspension updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Nov. 23

Kai Havertz, F/M, forehead, DOUBT

Declan Rice, M, toe, DOUBT

Kieran Tierney, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Nov. 23

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Nov. 23

Expected lineups:

Chelsea:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Levi Colwill | CB Wesley Fofana | RB Reece James

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke

ST Nicolas Jackson

Arsenal:

GK David Raya

LB Jurriën Timber | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Ben White

DM Declan Rice | DM Thomas Partey

LW Gabriel Martinelli | AM Leandro Trossard | RW Bukayo Saka

ST Kai Havertz

Latest News:

Sources: Rice (broken toe) doubt for Chelsea clash

Arsenal are weighing up whether Declan Rice can play through the pain after tests revealed he had a broken toe, sources have told ESPN.

Chelsea break record with 8 goals to sink Noah

Chelsea set a UEFA Conference League record with an emphatic 8-0 win over Armenian side FC Noah at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Arsenal sporting director Edu resigns from post

Edu Gaspar resigned from his post on Monday, the club confirmed. Sources have told ESPN that he has been approached by Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis to lead their multi-club group.