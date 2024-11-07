Open Extended Reactions

San Diego Wave FC announced Thursday that the club has signed University of Texas forward Trinity Byars, making Byars the first active NCAA athlete to sign with an NWSL team since the league's recent elimination of the draft.

Byars, a senior at the University of Texas, signed with San Diego Wave through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. The transaction was made before the Oct. 10 roster freeze.

The NWSL and NWSL Players Association ratified a new collective bargaining agreement this summer that eliminated all forms of player drafts and granted players full free agency, meaning this offseason marks the first in the league's history that college and youth players are free to sign directly with teams of their choice.

In a shift toward competing with global leagues, the NWSL became the first U.S. league to voluntarily remove the draft mechanism.

Trinity Byars in action for the University of Texas in 2023. Courtesy of the San Diego Wave FC

"The draft is an antiquated model that treats people as property to be bought and sold," the NWSLPA said in its August news release about the new CBA, which runs through 2030. "The new terms will empower players to decide which team environment is the best fit for their needs and their development."

Byars joins San Diego after missing most of her senior season at Texas because of a serious knee injury sustained on Sept. 1.

Byars will report to San Diego with the rest of the roster in January in order to complete her rehab from a torn ACL, a Wave spokesperson told ESPN. The club is anticipating a nine-month recovery from the time of her injury, though that could vary based on her progress.

She has been a regular in the U.S. youth national team scene, representing the country from the U14 through U23 levels.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trinity to the San Diego Wave," Camille Ashton, the Wave's sporting director and general manager, said in a statement. "Trinity has proven to be one of the most dynamic and exciting forwards at the collegiate level. Her ability to play between the lines and threaten in behind is special and we believe she will be an incredible addition to our team."