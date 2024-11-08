Open Extended Reactions

Samu Omorodion was part of the Spain squad that won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente tipped Porto's Samu Omorodion to become a top striker who can add new elements to the European champions' attack after handing him his first senior international call-up.

The 20-year-old has been named in the Spain squad for November's UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Switzerland, taking the place of Joselu, who left Real Madrid for Qatari side Al-Gharafa in the summer.

Omorodion's call up comes on the back of an electric start to the season. He has scored 11 times in 12 appearances for Porto, who he joined from Atlético Madrid in August, and netted four goals for Spain under-21s in a 6-0 win against Malta last month.

"The family's growing -- and you always have to add new elements," De la Fuente told a news conference when asked about Omorodion's inclusion over Joselu.

"Now is a moment to give chances to players that have earned it, with an eye on the future. There's a lot of potential out there and we want to see it at the top level.

"Samu is just 20 and has the potential to be a top striker, but he has to keep growing and remain consistent. I hope he maintains his form for a long time because his room for improvement is massive."

Álvaro Morata, Ayoze Pérez and Mikel Oyarzabal are the other options to play as Spain's central striker, but Omorodion, at 6'4", offers a different type of profile if selected.

"We want different options up front," De la Fuente added. "I don't like the expression false nine. We have forwards who can play between the lines, with a lot of movement ... all types.

"Samu is good with his back to goal, strong in transition, shoots well, is comfortable in the box. He can adapt to what we like."

Omorodion is one of three players called up for the first time by De la Fuente, along with Athletic Club defender Aitor Paredes and Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó.

Casadó, 21, was playing in the Spanish third division for Barça's reserve team last season but has taken advantage of injuries to become a key player under Hansi Flick this term.

"The call up reflects his quality, hard work and talent," De la Fuente said. "There are players that need the demands to be raised to get the best out of themselves.

"If he had not won his place in Barça's first team, we probably would not have seen what he is capable of. He's a player that still has a lot to say and a lot of room to improve."

Casadó is one of four Barça players in the squad, alongside Pedri, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal, but defender Pau Cubarsí has been left out after receiving a boot to his face in Wednesday's 5-2 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade.

"Pau has a significant cut and needed nine stitches," De la Fuente explained. "He needs a few days for the cut to heal and to remove the stitches. There was no need to take any risks."

Spain, top of League A Group 4 in the Nations League, travel to Denmark on Nov. 15 and then host Switzerland on Nov. 18.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Álex Remiro, Roberto Sanchez

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Óscar Mingueza, Dani Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Aitor Paredes, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Marc Casadó, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Bryan Zaragoza, Álvaro Morata, Ayoze Pérez, Samu Omorodion, Mikel Oyarzabal