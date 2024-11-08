Ruud van Nistelrooy looks ahead to facing Leicester, his last game as interim head coach of Manchester United. (1:21)

Manchester United first-team coach Darren Fletcher has been given a three-match extended touchline ban for confronting the match officials during last month's 2-1 win at home against Brentford, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

The former United midfielder was also fined £7,500 ($9,705.75) for his protests when Brentford scored the opener at the stroke of half-time to go 1-0 up.

United protested when Ethan Pinnock scored when the home team were reduced to 10 men after referee Sam Barrott instructed Matthijs de Ligt to go to the touchline to stem the bleeding from a gash on his head.

United's then manager Erik ten Hag and assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy received yellow cards for their protests but Fletcher went one step further and confronted the match officials at half-time near the tunnel.

"The coach acted in an improper and/or confrontational manner and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official and the referee and/or assistant referees," the FA said in a statement.

Fletcher admitted to the charge of misconduct but denied that he had been abusive. However, the regulatory commission said they had proof of his actions and imposed the sanctions.