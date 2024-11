Open Extended Reactions

Martin Ødegaard's return from injury will come as a significant boost to Arsenal. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice have been named in Arsenal's starting lineup for Sunday's clash against Chelsea.

It is the Arsenal captain's first start for the club since August after an ankle injury saw him miss a significant chunk of the season.

ESPN reported on Friday that Rice had suffered a broken toe but he has been deemed to fit to start at Stamford Bridge.