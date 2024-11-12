Open Extended Reactions

Gary Lineker has hosted Match of the Day for over 25 years. Getty

Gary Lineker will leave the BBC's flagship football show Match of the Day at the end of the season, the broadcaster confirmed on Tuesday.

The former England international has hosted the show since 1999.

The BBC said Lineker will return to lead their coverage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, as well as hosting their coverage of next season's FA Cup.

The broadcaster said in a statement: "The BBC and Gary Lineker have agreed in principle a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup. Gary will lead the coverage of the tournament, as England once again try to land a first major trophy since 1966, the other Home Nations look to qualify and Lionel Messi aims to retain the trophy he won with Argentina."

Match of the Day is one of the most iconic TV sports programmes in Britain, having first aired in 1964.

"I'm delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen," Lineker said.