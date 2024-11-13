Open Extended Reactions

England new boy Taylor Harwood-Bellis has said he takes a lot of advice from future father-in-law Roy Keane.

Harwood-Bellis is engaged to the former Manchester United midfielder's daughter Leah.

Speaking to media about being able to ask the seven-time Premier League title winner for guidance, Harwood-Bellis said. "It's something that is good and I take a lot of advice."

Keane is not the only influence on the Southampton defender's young career. England's interim boss Lee Carsley often told Harwood-Bellis that he would one day make the nation's senior side.

Carsley, who selected Harwood-Bellis as his captain for England's under-21s made good on his word, calling up the Southampton defender for his first senior camp for Group B2 Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland this week.

"To be called up for the first team, it would obviously be a tough ask, with the quality that's in the squad, but he always said if you're playing well at the top level and doing the best you can ... and he stuck to his word and yeah, so I'm really happy," Harwood-Bellis said.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is making a mark in the Premier League with Southampton. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The 22-year-old is already thinking about cementing his spot ahead of permanent manager Thomas Tuchel's Jan. 1 arrival, knowing Tuchel will undoubtedly be watching.

"[I] think it would be a big motivation for all the lads, knowing there's a new manager coming in and wanting to keep your spot," Harwood-Bellis said.

"It's going to be a tough ask to stay in this role and to stay in the senior squad. So that's something that, especially the young lads, will be pushing towards, kind of trying to keep my spot. It's going to be difficult, because the quality and the experience in some of the lads who aren't here is massive."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.