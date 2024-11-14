Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eyeing Sociedad's Zubimendi

The ESPN FC Live crew discusses how Ruben Amorim will set up his Manchester United team and whether he can be successful with a 3-4-3 formation. (2:10)

Arsenal are set to join the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, while Aston Villa are preparing a January move for Manchester United left-back Harry Amass. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi is linked with a possible move to Arsenal. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, reports the Independent. Manager Mikel Arteta is reported to have identified the 25-year-old as an ideal signing to provide balance in midfield, and the Gunners are hopeful of utilising their positive relationship with the LaLiga side after they signed Mikel Merino. Zubimendi, who turned down a move to Liverpool in the summer, has also recently been linked with Manchester City.

- Aston Villa are lining up a move for Manchester United defender Harry Amass, reports Teamtalk. The Villans are reported to be "long-term admirers" of the 17-year-old, having kept close tabs on him since he made the switch to Old Trafford from Watford in 2023. With the Red Devils reportedly looking to sign a new left-back, there is belief that Amass could see his chances for first team football weakened, which could open up the door to an exit in January.

- Talks between Barcelona and the representatives of centre-back Ronald Araújo regarding a new deal have stalled, reports MARCA. Araujo, 25, will enter the final year of his contract next summer, and despite the club having sent him an official offer to extend his stay, it is reported that the Uruguay international is yet to respond. The LaLiga side are also hopeful of reaching an agreement over a new contract with midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

- Interest is expected to surface for the signature of Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán, reports Football Insider. The 20-year-old Colombia international, who was linked with Chelsea and West Ham United in the summer, has been in impressive form of late having scored eight goals in 603 minutes of football, and it is reported that he wants to be at a club where he is the first-choice option. The Villans are believed to be willing to part ways with him if they are offered a "huge fee."

- AC Milan are considering a move for Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumaré, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri are reported to be keen to reinforce their options in January with Ismaël Bennacer out injured, and it is said that the 25-year-old is on a shortlist that also includes Montpellier star Joris Chotard. Soumaré has made five Premier League appearances so far this season.