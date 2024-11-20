Romania have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Kosovo after their Nations League match in Bucharest was abandoned when the visiting team walked off, UEFA said on Wednesday.

The game between Group C2 leaders Romania and second-placed Kosovo was abandoned in stoppage time on Friday after the Kosovo players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from home fans, which Romania has denied.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) was fined €128,000 ($135,000) for a range of charges relating to "xenophobic anti-Hungarian chants," "provocative political messages not fit for a sports event," and disturbing the national anthems.

The FRF has also been ordered to close its stadium for the next home match due to racist and discriminatory behaviour by the team's supporters.

The Football Federation of Kosovo will pay a fine of €6,000 for the improper conduct of its team.

The state of Romania does not recognise Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008 from Serbia.

The match in Bucharest was suspended in stoppage time and later abandoned. There were scuffles between players from both sides and Kosovo players walked off the pitch.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report