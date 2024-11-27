The final whistle sparks wild celebrations from the Orlando Pride players after they hold off Washington Spirit for a 1-0 win. (0:34)

The NWSL set a new attendance record in 2024, according to a report from Sports Business Journal, as clubs averaged 11,250 fans in attendance, a six percent increase compared to the previous year.

This year, the league expanded to 14 teams, up from 12 in 2023, giving it an even bigger boost in overall fan attendance. Two million fans attended matches for the first time in the NWSL's history (12 seasons). That represented a 44 percent increase over 2023 and an impressive 96 percent increase over 2022.

Eighty-nine matches had at least 10,000 fans in attendance, beating the previous year's mark of 55 matches. And the league announced that 14 million viewers tuned into regular-season matches on television.

Eight of 12 returning teams saw increases in attendance over the previous year, with the Chicago Red Stars seeing the biggest increase, thanks in part to a marquee match against Bay FC -- an NWSL record crowd of 35,038 attended.

Angel City FC led the way with the biggest overall numbers, averaging 19,313 fans at BMO Stadium.

The Kansas City Current sold out every home contest in their new 11,500-seat stadium and hosted the NWSL Championship game, a 1-0 win for the Orlando Pride over the Washington Spirit.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this story.