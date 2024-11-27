Mark Ogden says Manchester United were doomed to fail on the pitch with a hierarchy that put making money over winning trophies. (1:03)

Bruno Fernandes has said it's part of his job as Manchester United captain to help his teammates get to grips with new coach Ruben Amorim's tactical demands.

Amorim said after the 1-1 draw with Ipswich in his first game in charge that United will "suffer" while the team learns his system.

Fernandes said he's hoping to speed up the process by being a coach on the pitch for the new boss.

"I'm really aware of what we do in training," Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday.

"I try to absorb everything from every position. Obviously, it's not possible to get everything but I try to have an idea of the game because -- as the captain -- sometimes the manager cannot give the message from the bench to the pitch because of the noise or whatever.

"You have to be able to try and solve the situation together with your teammates. Knowing, or having the knowledge of every position; the movements they do, what kind of pressure the manager wants us to do. That's a little bit of my role."

United face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday as they look to rebuild their season under Amorim.

Former manager Erik ten Hag was dismissed after a disappointing start to the campaign. Fernandes called Ten Hag to apologise after the Dutchman lost his job and the Portugal midfielder insists the players must continue to share the responsibility.

"Obviously if you change a manager mid-season, it is because things are not going as you want," he said. "And if things are not going as you want, everyone has to take the blame. Everyone in their department.

"As I said before, it is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 or 20 players or whatever. Now our focus is on what the future can bring and how we can get as soon as possible and as quickly as possible the new ideas of the new manager."