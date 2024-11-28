Frank Leboeuf slams the performances of Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid's Champions League defeat vs. Liverpool. (1:53)

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will be out for around three weeks, a source has told ESPN, after he picked up a muscular injury in his left leg in Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Camavinga, who only returned from a knee ligament problem in September, had been one of Madrid's best performers at Anfield until he was substituted in the 56th minute.

Madrid have had to deal with a string of injuries this season, with Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão out long-term, and Vinícius Júnior, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba all unavailable against Liverpool.

A three-week absence would see Camavinga miss LaLiga games with Getafe, Athletic Club and Girona, a must-win clash at Atalanta in the Champions League, and Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

Madrid's loss to Liverpool was their third in five Champions League games, and saw them struggling in 24th place in the table, the last of the qualifying positions.