England manager Sarina Wiegman has demanded her team continue to push on after their 0-0 draw with the United States women's national team (USWNT) at Wembley on Saturday, but praised their defensive effort.

The USWNT's head coach Emma Hayes came away from Wembley believing her team should have won the match as they had the bulk of possession and chances.

For Wiegman, she saw this as an improved performance after they lost their last match at Wembley 4-3 to Germany in October.

"This shows where we are at and we need to keep improving," Wiegman told ITV. "It is November now. This is good but we want to be better again. We have to be better again."

As England build momentum towards the Euros next summer, they are still in the process of evolving.

Wiegman said she was pleased with their defensive effort, given they had kept just four clean sheets in their previous 19 matches heading into Saturday's match with the reigning Olympic champions.

"I thought it was a very intense game," Wiegman said. "Of course we know the USWNT is very dynamic [and] explosive in going forward. Our defence was solid, we were defending as a team, very strong. They challenged us on the wings, I think we solved that well and in the box, we defended that pretty good.

Sarina Wiegman has urged her England team to continue their development following their goalless draw with the United States at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Image

"In possession, the first half we wanted to keep the ball better ... Sometimes we'd get out of the press and lose the ball quickly. Second half we got momentum and we did better and both teams were going for the win, so I don't think it was boring [for the fans]. I'm happy with the team performance."

Wiegman said the team went into the match wanting to press more than they had in the past, but they had to work for it to click against the USWNT. She handed Jess Naz and Jess Park starts against the USWNT, and restored Mary Earps in goal.

Earps was arguably England's star performer as she kept the USWNT at bay, and she said post-match she was pleased with the team's performance as they look to end a tricky 2024 on a high.

"I think it has been a tough year," Earps told ITV. "A few tough results. We know what we can do as a group. It is about figuring out how we can play.

"That's the thing with friendlies, you can experiment with a few things. Drawing against the Olympic champions is no small thing but we want to be winning those games."