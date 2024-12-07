Janusz Michallik explains why Kylian Mbappe has struggled to hit the levels he's shown in the past since moving to PSG. (1:18)

Carlo Ancelotti said Jude Bellingham is "back" after the Real Madrid star scored his fifth goal in five LaLiga games in their 3-0 win at Girona on Saturday.

Bellingham opened the scoring in the 36th minute at Montilivi, before creating a second goal for teammate Arda Güler. The England international was then forced off in the 61st minute with some discomfort in his left leg, but Ancelotti dismissed any suggestion of a fresh injury concern for the midfielder.

Kylian Mbappé added a third goal to secure all three points for Madrid, leaving them just two points behind league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

"Bellingham is OK," Ancelotti said, when asked if the midfielder was a doubt for Madrid's crucial Champions League game away at Atalanta on Tuesday. "His leg was a bit tired, and he didn't want to take a risk in the last minutes. He'll be available ... Bellingham is back. He's scored in five games in a row. He's back, and in good form."

Bellingham didn't find the net for Madrid this season until Nov. 11, but has since been on target against Osasuna, Leganés, Getafe, Athletic Club and now Girona.

Kylian Mbappé, who rounded off the scoring for Madrid in the 62nd minute, lauded Bellingham's performance.

"[It's] incredible, he's a great player. Playing here at Madrid with top quality players is a pleasure. Jude had a great game today," Mbappé told RMTV.

Jude Bellingham has scored five goals in his last five matches for Real Madrid. Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images

The France forward has come in for criticism for some of his displays this season after joining the club when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired in the summer, but he said he was happy with his performance in the win over Girona.

"[I feel] good. It's part of my job, to help the team in every game, to play with personality and help the team to win," Mbappé said.

Ancelotti confirmed that left-back Ferland Mendy had been substituted with "a muscular injury" and would miss the Atalanta game, but he played down injury fears for Rodrygo, who pulled out of Madrid's matchday squad earlier on Saturday.

"Rodrygo didn't feel well, and we preferred to leave him behind at Valdebebas [Madrid's training ground] to work," Ancelotti said. "I think he'll be available on Tuesday."

The Italian coach praised Güler, 19, who scored his first club goal this season.

"It was hard for Arda to get into the game," Ancelotti said. "He didn't get it right in the first half, but in the second half, a fantastic run and a fantastic goal... He's young and he has a lot of pressure around him, this goal is good for him to take the pressure off."