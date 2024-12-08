Ipswich Town have confirmed a "medical emergency" occurred in the directors' box at Portman Road during their defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Ipswich were beaten 2-1 -- with two late goals keeping the hosts in the Premier League relegation places -- and say the incident took place during the second half.

"The club can confirm a medical emergency occurred in the directors box during the second half of Sunday's Premier League fixture at home to AFC Bournemouth," an Ipswich statement read.

"The club wishes to thank all first responders who were quick to act. We will provide an update in due course."