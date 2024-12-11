Where have World Cups been held? All-time host countries

Open Extended Reactions

While anticipation builds for the upcoming FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, the stage is officially set for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the international soccer tournament. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be hosting the 2030 tournament with three matches played in South America, while Saudi Arabia will be hosting in 2034.

Since the inaugural World Cup in 1930, the Cup has been played all over the world. Here are all of the past and future hosts in men's and women's World Cup history.

Men

2034: Saudi Arabia

2030: Spain, Portugal and Morocco (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for South America matches)

2026: United States, Canada and Mexico

2022: Qatar

2018: Russia

2014: Brazil

2010: South Africa

2006: Germany

2002: Japan and South Korea

1998: France

1994: United States

1990: Italy

1986: Mexico

1982: Spain

1978: Argentina

1974: West Germany

1970: Mexico

1966: England

1962: Chile

1958: Sweden

1954: Switzerland

1950: Brazil

1938: France

1934: Italy

1930: Uruguay

Women

2027: Brazil

2023: Australia and New Zealand

2019: France

2015: Canada

2011: Germany

2007: China

2003: United States

1999: United States

1995: Sweden

1991: China

