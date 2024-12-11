Where have World Cups been held? All-time host countries

While anticipation builds for the upcoming FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, the stage is officially set for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the international soccer tournament. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be hosting the 2030 tournament with three matches played in South America, while Saudi Arabia will be hosting in 2034.
Since the inaugural World Cup in 1930, the Cup has been played all over the world. Here are all of the past and future hosts in men's and women's World Cup history.
Men
2034: Saudi Arabia
2030: Spain, Portugal and Morocco (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for South America matches)
2026: United States, Canada and Mexico
2022: Qatar
2018: Russia
2014: Brazil
2010: South Africa
2006: Germany
2002: Japan and South Korea
1998: France
1994: United States
1990: Italy
1986: Mexico
1982: Spain
1978: Argentina
1974: West Germany
1970: Mexico
1966: England
1962: Chile
1958: Sweden
1954: Switzerland
1950: Brazil
1938: France
1934: Italy
1930: Uruguay
Women
2027: Brazil
2023: Australia and New Zealand
2019: France
2015: Canada
2011: Germany
2007: China
2003: United States
1999: United States
1995: Sweden
1991: China
