        <
        >

          Where have World Cups been held? All-time host countries

          Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 11, 2024, 09:31 PM

          While anticipation builds for the upcoming FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, the stage is officially set for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the international soccer tournament. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be hosting the 2030 tournament with three matches played in South America, while Saudi Arabia will be hosting in 2034.

          Since the inaugural World Cup in 1930, the Cup has been played all over the world. Here are all of the past and future hosts in men's and women's World Cup history.

          Men

          2034: Saudi Arabia

          2030: Spain, Portugal and Morocco (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for South America matches)

          2026: United States, Canada and Mexico

          2022: Qatar

          2018: Russia

          2014: Brazil

          2010: South Africa

          2006: Germany

          2002: Japan and South Korea

          1998: France

          1994: United States

          1990: Italy

          1986: Mexico

          1982: Spain

          1978: Argentina

          1974: West Germany

          1970: Mexico

          1966: England

          1962: Chile

          1958: Sweden

          1954: Switzerland

          1950: Brazil

          1938: France

          1934: Italy

          1930: Uruguay

          Women

          2027: Brazil

          2023: Australia and New Zealand

          2019: France

          2015: Canada

          2011: Germany

          2007: China

          2003: United States

          1999: United States

          1995: Sweden

          1991: China

          Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedules and more.